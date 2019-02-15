By Trend

The Turkmen-German business forum was held in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the Watan newspaper.

The event was devoted to the investment opportunities in the fuel and energy complex and the chemical industry of Turkmenistan.

Such projects as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the construction of natural gas processing plants open up great opportunities for German companies producing equipment for the oil and gas industry.

Representatives of the German Foreign Ministry, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and about 70 companies took part in the business forum.

