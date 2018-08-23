By Kamila Aliyeva

As many as 17,246 cars have been produced in Kazakhstan since early 2018.

According to the Association of Kazakhstan’s Automotive Business, in July, 2,586 vehicles of all types were produced, which is 7.3 percent less than in June.

The cost of products of car industry released in July is estimated at 15,534 billion tenge (or $ 43.15 million), the cumulative result of seven months exceeds the same result of the previous year by 32.3 percent.

This year, in the reported period the cost of vehicle produced in Kazakhstan amounted to 103.7 billion tenge ($288.3 million), while in the previous year the result for the same timeframe was 78.4 billion tenge ($217.9 million).

The volume of production in physical terms exceeded last year's figure by 73.9 percent and amounted to 9,918 units.

Sales of cars of the Kazakh assembly since the beginning of the year reached 15,484 units (including exports), which is 64 percent more than in January-July 2017. The market share of the domestic auto industry rose to 49.7 percent in July.

Top-10 most popular cars of local production the mentioned period are headed by such brands as Lada (6,905), Hyundai (3,097), Kia (1,441), JAC (774) and Ravon (552). The top ten ends with Chevrolet (542), Skoda (319), KAMAZ (245), Hyundai Trucks (136) and Peugeot (122).

Car manufacturing is growing at an unprecedented rate in Kazakhstan and significant expansion is planned in the coming years. Kazakhstan’s automotive industry’s contribution to GDP in 2017 made up 39 percent. According to the Vice-President of the Association of Kazakhstan’s Automotive Business, there is a growth in domestic production volumes and sales. Every third car sold in Kazakhstan is domestically manufactured.

