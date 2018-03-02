By Trend

The workshop entitled "Caspian Sea - sustainable development and governance" will be held in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourist Zone on March 5-16, 2018, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency reported March 2.

Representatives of the corresponding organizations of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation will take part in the event.

The workshop will be held in cooperation with the International Ocean Institute and the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Issues under the president of Turkmenistan.

According to the Turkmen president’s decree, the Foreign Ministry and the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Issues under the president of Turkmenistan were instructed to properly organize and hold the workshop.

The Caspian Sea is the world's biggest inland reservoir, not connected with the World Ocean.

