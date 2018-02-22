By Trend

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Ukraine, increased the coverage of its filling stations with modules for the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Ukraine last year, Ukrainian media reported referring to the company.

“In 2017, six modules for the sale of LPG were installed on the territory of operating filling stations, and, presently, the network of gas filling stations covers 34 stations,” SOCAR noted.

The company said that over the past year, the LPG sales via the network increased by an average of 40 percent. Thus, presently, modules for the sale of LPG are installed at almost 58 percent of SOCAR filling stations in Ukraine.

SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine since 2008.

