SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company, plans to launch five new facilities in Ukraine in 2018, the company told Azernews.

“In 2018, it is planned to launch at least five new facilities, as well as install modules for the sale of LPG at operating filling stations,” according to the message.

The company recalled that SOCAR's retail network includes 59 refueling complexes and two oil loading bunkers located in nine regions of Ukraine.

We see great prospects for development in Ukraine, SOCAR Energy noted.

“In addition to the retail sector, SOCAR is one of the five largest importers of natural gas in Ukraine,” the company said.

SOCAR is also involved in developing the aviation fuel market in Ukraine, according to the message.

The company added that SOCAR doubled the volume of LPG supplies and increased its presence in the country’s diesel fuel market in 2017.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine considers it important to maintain leadership in terms of innovation and continue creating unique, thought-out products while moving at the right pace, the company stressed.

So far, SOCAR has invested more than $5 million in the development of socio-cultural projects in Ukraine, according to the company’s website.

SOCAR entered the Ukrainian market back in 2009. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.

