Head of Uzbekistan's presidential administration congratulates Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President

25 August 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the latter reads:

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

It gives me great joy to sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and to extend my warmest wishes.

I never cease to admire you as a bright and multifaceted personality — a public and state figure, a loving wife, and a mother.

With your pure and selfless heart and your good deeds, you have rightfully won the love of the entire Azerbaijani people, as well as great respect in Uzbekistan and in many other countries around the world.

On this wonderful day, I wholeheartedly wish you good health, family happiness, inner harmony, and inexhaustible strength and energy for the realization of all your noble endevours.

May your life always be filled with joy, care, and the support of your loved ones!

With respect and esteem,

Saida Mirziyoyeva

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan