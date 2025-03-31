Azerbaijani Army stops another provocative move by Armenia
At approximately 21:25 on March 30, Armenian armed forces attempted a reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani Army positions near the village of Gerenzur, utilizing drones and UAVs, Azernews reports.
"Thanks to the alertness and vigilance of Azerbaijani Army units, the Armenian provocation was successfully thwarted.
Additionally, between 22:30 on March 30 and 04:35 on March 31, Armenian forces engaged in multiple small arms fire targeting Azerbaijani Army positions from the regions of Gorus, Basarkechar, and Chambarak," the Ministry of Defense stated.
