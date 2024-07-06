Azerbaijan discloses its only accessible land border crossing location

6 July 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's sole open land border with Türkiye is the customs post at Sadarak, the Head of the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department Vugar Aliyev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the visit of members of the Public Council under the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and media representatives to the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department on July 5-6.

Aliyev pointed out that nearly 2,500–3,000 citizens are served per day.

"At the same time, we serve about 350–400 passenger cars. The checkpoint operates 24 hours a day. Citizens registered in Nakhchivan can freely visit the brotherly state. Moreover, Turkish citizens can comfortably travel to Nakhchivan," he added.

To note, Azerbaijan closed its land borders with Russia, Georgia, Türkiye, and Iran to individual traffic back in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Cargo traffic was allowed to continue unimpeded. Azerbaijan’s other land border with Armenia has been closed for more than 30 years because of the Karabakh conflict.

