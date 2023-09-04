Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire

4 September 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On September 4, at 07:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar district using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

