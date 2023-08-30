Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner visits detained Armenians

30 August 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijani Republic continues to visit institutions that people cannot leave on their own within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman office.

The purpose of the next visit conducted by the Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva and members of the National Preventive Group (MPG) was to investigate the conditions of detention of administratively arrested persons, their treatment, and the provision of their rights.

A total of three people detained at the Lachin border checkpoint and administratively detained for 10 days - Alen Sargsyan, Vahe Hovsepyan, and Levon Grigoryan - were also received during the visit, which was attended by members of MPQ.

During the confidential reception, the Ombudswoman studied the status of ensuring the rights of those persons according to international and national legislation and listened to their appeals. At the same time, the cell where they were kept and the picnic area were inspected, and it was determined that the conditions of storage were in accordance with the standards.

The detained persons expressed their satisfaction with the conditions of detention, their treatment, nutrition, as well as medical and psychological assistance. During the visit, telephone conversations with the family members of those persons were also ensured.

Administratively arrested persons were explained their rights, the powers of the Ombudswoman of Azerbaijan, informative publications on the possibilities of applying to the Ombudsman's 916 Call Center, legislative acts in the field of human rights and international documents in their own languages were presented.

