Information about shelling of Armenian positions is completely false -Defense Ministry

28 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The information about the shelling of the position of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the settlement of Yukhari Shorja on August from 19:20 to 19:30 by the units of the Azerbaijani Army is completely false, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We categorically deny this information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia," the Defense Ministry stated.

---

