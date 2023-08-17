Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

17 August 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

On August 16, at 23:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

