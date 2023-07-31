Azerbaijan designates city days in its liberated territories

31 July 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order “On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The order aims to perpetuate the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

Under the document, August 26 – Lachin City Day, October 4 – Jabrayil City Day, October 17 – Fuzuli City Day, October 20 – Zangilan City Day, October 25 – Gubadli City Day, November 8 – Shusha City Day, November 20 – Aghdam City day, November 25 – Kalbajar City Day will be solemnly celebrated every year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz