Memory of Shehids (Martyrs) honored on Eid al-Adha

30 June 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

According to the instructions of the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the graves of Shehids were visited in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, Shehids' family members and warriors who lost their health during military operations were also visited on the occasion of Gurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).

At the meetings, it was noted that the families of Shehids, warriors deprived of health, and war veterans are always in the spotlight of the state. The congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were conveyed and holiday gifts were presented to them.

The Shehid families and warriors who lost their health during military operations expressed their gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry for the attention and care shown to improve their social and living conditions, and to solve their problems.

As part of the events, orphanages were also visited by military personnel and various gifts were presented to the children.

