26 June 2023 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 18, 2006 No. 392 "On approval of the Regulations on the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the structure of the ministry and the establishment of the number of employees of the staff of the ministry.

---

