6th International Conference of Developing Entrepreneurs 2022 held at Azerbaijan Technical University

Today, with joint initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Pakistan and Azerbaijan Technical University the 6th International Conference of Developing Entrepreneurs 2022 (CODE International – 6) held at the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Azernews reports that at the ceremony was attended by rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Dr.Vilayat Valiyev, deputy head of Pakistani embassy in Baku Mr.Moazzam Ali Sahito, the President of PAKAZCHAM Mr.Khurram Javaid Bhatti, professors, teachers and students of the university, as well as others guests and professors from both Turkiye and Pakistan.

Azerbaijan Technical University rector Dr.Vilayat Valiyev first started the event with his welcoming speech. He greeted those who came to the event and emphasized the importance of the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Dr Vilayat Valiyev also underlined the efforts made to organize the event. Finally, he thanked everyone who contributed and participated at the conference.

Then the President of PAKAZCHAM- Mr.Khurram Javaid Bhatti welcomed the professors, representatives of the embassy, students and guests from Turkiye and Pakistan who took part in the event. Later, the blessed memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence. The professor emphasized that the country's economy is an important factor. Expressing gratitude to the educational institutions that paid attention to this topic, he spoke about the mutual economic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Then he told that since its independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has developed economic and trade relations with more than 150 countries. It has signed cumulatively over fifty bilateral agreements for the promotion and protection of foreign investment and avoidance of double taxation.

“Azerbaijan is ranked 34th out of 190 countries in the global ease of doing business index”- The President of PAKAZCHAM said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's focus on ICT and Education Information/Communications Technology is one of the 4th target sectors for economic diversification and the 2nd largest target for foreign investment after the oil and gas industry. Besides, he pointed the advantage that the government of Azerbaijan has established several technological parks throughout the country that has also offered tax breaks and exemptions for companies.

Mr.Khurram Javaid Bhatti said that Azerbaijan has been actively developing its satellite services to build its regional commercial telecommunications capacity. Azercosmos, Azerbaijan's Space Agency, successfully obtained and launched US produced telecommunications satellites in 2013 and 2018.

"Azerbaijan has 50 plus state of the art public and private universities providing majors in various fields. A total of over 10,000 students study abroad every year under various state and private programs," Bhatti said.

Then deputy head of Pakistani embassy in Baku Mr.Moazzam Ali Sahito greeted the participants of the event. He expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijan Technical University for organizing the event and stressed that the organization of the conference is of great importance for both Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

“As you know, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have very good relations in the political, defense and education spheres. Visiting many educational institutions in Azerbaijan, I noticed how enthusiastically and energetically students approached the fields of technology and tried to develop in this area. I met many students who were learning English, and many other languages. I want to note that in Pakistan, English is considered a second language. In Pakistan, English is spoken at the educational institutions by teaches and students and it is spoken almost everywhere. Therefore, it will be very easy for Azerbaijani students visiting Pakistan and getting acquainted there with people," he told.

The Ambassador also stressed the importance of bilateral trainings for students. In conclusion, he thanked the guests who took part at the conference as well as organizers of the event.

The conference was concluded with very important remarks of Mr.Irfan Maqsood telling about the future cooperation and exchange of knowledge among students of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

