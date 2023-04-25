New program fosters master's program that is currently being worked on with University of Bologna - Vice Rector

25 April 2023 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vusala Mustafayeva

A specialist program has selected 33 participants from both the private and public sectors. The three-week program will be taught both face-to-face and online, with the first week held in Baku and the last week in Bologna, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs- ADA University Vafa Kazdal told Azernews.

According to her, the program will contribute to the organization of the master's program in the future.

"The organizers of the program revealed that this is the first step towards a master's program that is currently being worked on with the University of Bologna. It is a preparatory stage and the organizers hope that the specialists participating in this program will contribute to the organization of the master's program in the future," the Vice Rector said.

She also added that the participants of the specialist program include freelance researchers and specialists from various fields. Besides, she expressed her confidence about the organizers who she said are optimistic about the success of the program and believe that it will serve as a significant milestone towards the development of the master's program.

To recap, today, ADA University and the University of Bologna, Italy kicked off the first short-term joint certificate program in agriculture and food system management. The event was attended by ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Bologna University Rector Giovanni Molari, and other university representatives.

The Certificate Program is designed as a policy dialogue between different stakeholders in the agricultural and food sector of Azerbaijan and Italy.

