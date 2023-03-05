Large amount of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, & firearms confiscated in Nakhchivan [PHOTO]

5 March 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the Nakhchivan General Customs Department found a large number of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and firearms that were not marked with the excise stamp of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the State Customs Committee, based on the received information, the employees of the Operation and Investigation Department of the Nakhchivan General Customs Department inspected the address of the resident of the Sharur district.

During the inspection, a total of 18,960 cigarettes and 91 bottles of alcoholic beverages, which were smuggled into Azerbaijan were found.

Also, 1 undocumented rifled firearm and 94 bullets were found during the inspection and were handed over to the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nakhchivan AR.

An inspection is being carried out over the fact.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz