Azerbaijani Parliament may consider France's massacres against Algerians - MP

16 November 2022 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Hearings on France's massacres against Algerians may be held in the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Ramin Mammadov said at the parliament’s plenary session, Trend reports on November 16.

"Yesterday, the French Senate adopted a resolution against Azerbaijan, demonstrating a biased position towards our country. The resolution contained rather absurd statements and expressions. We think that the adoption of such a resolution by the Senate of France expresses the true attitude of this country to international law,” Mammadov noted.

“France, which has a black spot in its history - the massacres in Algeria, also took part in the massacres in Senegal, Madagascar, Cameroon, Rwanda, Chad and Morocco, has no moral right to talk about discrimination,” he also said. “We deem it possible to consider the issue of holding hearings in the Azerbaijani parliament on the massacres against Algerians, which resulted in the death of 1.5 million people.”

“Those who voted for this resolution, adopted by the Senate by a majority of votes, in fact, voted against the participation of France in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the processes in the South Caucasus," the MP said.

He pointed out that the events which took place as a result of Armenia's military provocations in September this year were completely misrepresented in this resolution, accusing the country, lands of which were occupied for 30 years, of committing military aggression.

"In response to the military provocation of Armenia committed on September 13-14, Azerbaijan, guided by Article 51 of the UN Charter, took measures to repel the threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its military personnel and civilians participating in the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in close proximity to the state border," Mammadov said.

The MP noted that, contrary to the resolution, namely Armenia, not Azerbaijan, violated the provisions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 [between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

Armenia evades the implementation of the provisions related to the complete withdrawal of its armed forces and illegal military formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, and the opening of all communications in the region, he said.

Even after the end of the war, Armenia continued to lay mines in the territories of Azerbaijan and, under various pretexts, evaded presenting accurate mine maps, Mammadov noted.

Moreover, Armenia hasn’t provided information about Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war, the MP said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz