By Rashid Shirinov

An interim ministerial conference of foreign ministers entitled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” will be held within the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on April 5-6, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on March 30.

“A meeting at the level of high-ranking officials will be held on April 3-4 to prepare for the ministerial conference,” Hajiyev said.

More than 800 participants, including member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, representatives of states and international organizations having an observer status at the Movement, as well as representatives of countries and organizations invited as guests, will attend the conference in Baku.

“Azerbaijan is committed to the spirit and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement,” Hajiyev said, adding that the country will host the 18th summit of the Movement and will chair the organization in 2019-2022.

Non-Alignment Movement is an international organization uniting 120 countries on the principles of non-participation in military blocs. Moreover, 17 countries and 10 international organizations have an observer status in the organization.

The Movement was formally established by 25 states at the Belgrade Conference in September 1961. Azerbaijan became a full member of the organization in 2011.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz