KISU's concert makes history as Azerbaijan's first-ever K-Pop event [EXCLUSIVE]

Laman Ismayilova

K-pop artist Choi Ki-su (KISU) has enchanted fans in Azerbaijan for the very first time with a thrilling concert.

The hall thrummed with an unmistakable energy, as fans shouted and cheered for the arrival of KISU, South Korean singer-songwriter, former member and vocalist of the boy group 24K.

Organized by Korean Shop Baku Events, the event brought together fans from all over the country and beyond.

As fans streamed out of the Stereo Hall Baku, the excitement lingered in the air like the fading notes of the last song. The crowd cheered, clearly having enjoyed every moment.

For many fans, this concert was not just a performance; it was a dream come true.

K-Pop has a unique way of uniting people across cultures, and the shared experience of singing and dancing together made it feel like a family reunion of sorts, even among strangers.

In a conversation with AZERNEWS, KISU opened up about his first ever concert in Baku.

Eager to connect with his Azerbaijani fans, he shared insights into his journey in music, the moments that shaped his passion, and the inspirations behind his newest tracks.

Q: Welcome to Azerbaijan, KISU! It's wonderful to have you with us. We're so excited about your concert in Baku. This is your first time performing in Azerbaijan, right?

A: Yes, this is my first time performing in Azerbaijan, and I'm incredibly excited! I've always wanted to visit this beautiful country, and the warm welcome from fans has already made me feel at home. I can't wait to share this special night with everyone in Baku!

Q: Looking back, what was the turning point—the moment you knew you had to pursue music professionally? When did the idea of a life without music become unthinkable for you?

A: Music has always been a huge part of my life, but I think the turning point was when I first stood on stage and felt the energy of the audience. That moment made me realize that music wasn't just something I loved-it was something I needed to do. I couldn't imagine a life without it, and since then, I've dedicated myself completely to my passion.

Q: Can you tell us about a song that you wrote or co-wrote that you're particularly proud of? Do you draw inspiration from personal experiences?

A: One song that I’m really proud of is "Boy". I poured a lot of emotions into it, and yes, many of my songs are inspired by my personal experiences. I believe that the best music comes from real feelings and moments that resonate with both me and my listeners.

Q: What can you say about the concept and inspiration behind your single "About You" (2024)? What's the story behind the title track, and what message do you hope listeners take away from it?

A: "About You" is a song that reflects deep emotions of love, longing, and nostalgia. The inspiration came from the idea of remembering someone special and the impact they've had on your life. I hope listeners can relate to the emotions in the song and find their own meaning within it.

Q: Thank you for your time! Lastly, is there anything You'd like to say directly to your fans in Azerbaijan?

A: Thank you so much for your love and support! It truly means the world to me. I'm so happy to finally be here in Azerbaijan, and I can't wait to meet all of you at the concert. Let's make unforgettable memories together!

Note that following the main event, fans were treated to a special autograph session, where Choi Ki-su took photos with his fans, creating unforgettable memories for all in attendance.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured a special appearance by DJ ChaChaGirls, one of Europe's top K-pop DJs, who spun a selection of popular tracks, keeping the energy high and encouraging fans to hit the dance floor.

This first-ever K-Pop concert in Azerbaijan was a beautiful celebration of music and connection.

It brought people together, creating memories that fans would cherish for a long time, and marking a new exciting chapter in Azerbaijan's music scene.

