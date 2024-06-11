Azerbaijani, Japanese artists shine in Tokyo [PHOTOS]

11 June 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

A spectacular concert has been arranged in Tokyo with the participation of Azerbaijanis living in Japan and Japanese artists, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, members of the Azerbaijani community, and local representatives attended the event.

Azerbaijani and Japanese dancers' performances totally captivated the audience and left a lasting impression.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are built on principles of common interest and mutual understanding.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1992.

Since then, the two countries have implemented a number of projects in various areas, especially in the economy.

High-level cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Japan have also contributed to further strengthening bilateral relations.

In 2022, the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan organised a festival of Japanese culture. During the festival, the Baku residents and the guests of the city learned more about the Japanese tea ceremony, origami (the art of paper folding), and ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Moreover, Japanese musicians like Keiko Matsui, Nobutaka Yoshizawa, Tempei Nakamura, KUNI-KEN rock band, and TATE Hatoryu NY, a training dojo and production company, had repeatedly performed on the stage of the International Mugham Centre.

