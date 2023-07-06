Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation contributes to cultural exchanges [PHOTOS]

6 July 2023 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with the Turkish Ambassador to Switzerland Ece Acarsoy.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the foundation's large-scale activities, aimed at the preservation and promotion of the Turkic world.

They also touched upon the foundation's partnership with different countries, Azernews reports.

"Seven Beauties" music ensemble, founded under the auspices of the foundation, also took part in the meeting.

The ensemble consists of professional female artists representing seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,Turkmenistan and Hungary. The ensemble's artistic director is Honored Artist, pianist Turan Manafzade.

"Seven Beauties" also left everyone speechless at the event timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The concert was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland. The musicians were met with great sympathy and applause by the Swiss audience.

The sides highly appreciated that the projects implemented by the organization for the purpose of promoting the all-Turkish cultural heritage at the international level make important contributions to cultural exchanges between countries and peoples.

The sides highly appreciated that the projects implemented by the organization for the purpose of promoting the all-Turkish cultural heritage at the international level make important contributions to cultural exchanges between countries and peoples.

The meeting continued with discussions about the work to be done in the near future.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

