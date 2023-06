Azerbaijani folk dance group IRS performs in Geneve

11 June 2023 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani folk dance group IRS, comprised in annual festival EXTRAVADANZA in Geneve, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Swiss Confederation and Principality of Lichtenstein.

The group made up children and coached by Mariya Khan-Khoyskaya Martignoli.

"IRS" in Azerbaijani means "legacy"of beautiful traditions,successfully promoting by Mariya and kids dance group.

