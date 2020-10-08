By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has provided support to Azerbaijani Army fighting against Armenian invaders.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace transferred 5,110 AZN to Armed Forces Assistance Fund, established in 2002,Trend Life reported.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The staff of the Heydar Aliyev Palace expresses support for the Azerbaijani army, which is fighting for the liberation of the territories occupied by Armenia.

The team is confident that Azerbaijan Armed Forces under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

Now Heydar Aliyev Palace is hosting numerous events, including cultural programs. The concert hall of the palace is considered to be the biggest scene in the republic.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz