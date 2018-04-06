By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will celebrate the International Jazz Day with a big gala concert on April 30.

Thousands of spectators will be able to watch the show in a live broadcast with the participation of jazz stars of Azerbaijan and the U.S. An incredible concert is organized by Baku jazz festival.

Rain Sultanov will introduce the best traditions of Azerbaijan jazz. He is a leading jazz saxophonist who has made a huge contribution to the development of Azerbaijan jazz.

Rain Sultanov is one of the few of very wide experience whose creative life was exciting, interesting and full of musical events. He is a person whose work is always of interest to the world's experts of high music. His music is full of feelings which make us think even deeper.

The list of musicians also includes the name of a bright pianist Isfar Sarabski who will perform with his own program. When his fingers are on the keys of piano -acoustic or electronic – his performance will take you to the place which only you and him can imagine. The roots of mix of jazz or electro are in the East. Its branches are in the West. Therefore the performance always represents universal soul. Dream or dance, tap or sing, you will surely be under the influence of the music of Baku-born, award-winning keyboard maestro Isfar Sarabski.

Elnara Hasanli, Ruslan Huseynov, Elvin Bashirov and a number of musicians of the new generation will present the jazz of Azerbaijan.

American group Kennedy Administration and Vadim Abramov will become a special guest of the concert.

A dynamic presence on every bandstand she graces, singer Ms Kennedy brings a captivating soulfulness to the proceedings on Kennedy Administration’s self-titled debut. With credits ranging from Stevie Wonder, Gregory Porter and Andra Day to Lauryn Hill and a roster of acclaimed “musician’s musicians” in between, Kennedy Administration’s instrumental trio has seen, heard and played a lot of great music over the past few years. Kennedy’s joy and passion are contagious. This particular Kennedy Administration is ushering in a brand new “Great Society” of sweet music.

Jazz day will become a symbol of peace and we invite all the fans of high music from all over the world to Baku!

The concert starts at 19:00. Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and website www.iticket.az

In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by Irina Bokova, UNESCO Director General, and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz.

UNESCO is pleased to announce the International Jazz Day Global Host Cities for the next two years will be Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, in 2018 and Sydney, Australia, in 2019. International Jazz Day is celebrated annually on 30 April in more than 190 countries. The day pays tribute to the art form of jazz and its power to promote dialogue among cultures, embrace diversity, and deepen respect for human rights and all forms of expression.

