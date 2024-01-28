Azerbaijan supplies another batch of eggs to Russia

28 January 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

On January 27, another batch of food eggs from Azerbaijan in the amount of 36 tons (612,000 pieces) was imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for sale in Russia, Azernews reports citing Rosselkhoznadzor.

Upon arrival of the cargo at the temporary storage warehouse, sampling was carried out to ensure the quality and safety of food products.

"As of January 27, 5.2 million edible eggs were imported to Russia from Azerbaijan," the department says.

Azerbaijan began exporting edible eggs to the Russian Federation on December 19, 2023.

According to Rosstat, chicken eggs in Russia in December 2023 rose in price by 61.35% compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, from January 10 to 15, 2024, their prices decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous week, for the first time since June 2023.

In recent times, the global fresh egg export market has seen a notable increase. In 2022, the total value of fresh eggs exported globally amounted to $2.6 bln, marking an 11.2% increase from the previous year. However, the dance of supply and demand has been disrupted by the avian flu epidemic, causing egg supplies to fall and prices to surge.

Azerbaijan also exports edible eggs to Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.



