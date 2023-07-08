Azerbaijan to export tobacco products to Georgia [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The world's leading producer of tobacco products Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and an Azerbaijani tobacco company Tabaterra signed an agreement on manufacturing JTI’s global brands in Azerbaijan and exporting them to Georgia, Azernews reports.

As part of the strategic partnership, world-famous brands such as Sobranie, Winston, and Camel sold in Georgia belonging to the JTI company will now be produced by Tabaterra in Azerbaijan.

Director of Tabaterra CJSC Elman Javanshir, who noted that they are very pleased with the partnership with the JTI regarding the production and export of global brands, said that the mentioned export agreement will make a significant contribution to the economy of Azerbaijan, as well as to local production in the country.

"Thus, this agreement will provide our country with a foreign exchange flow of around $13m annually," he added.

"The export agreement we signed with Tabaterra JSC is of great importance for JTI company in terms of strengthening our position in the Georgian market. Confident with the experience and production capabilities of our business partner, Tabaterra, we will make our global brands, such as Sobranie, Winston, and Camel, available for consumers in Georgia in a shorter period of time by producing them in Azerbaijan. The export agreement we have signed will contribute to the increase of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia," said Sergey Buksa, General Director of JTI for Belarus and the Caucasus region.

Tabaterra JSC always takes a leading position among international factories that cooperate with JTI company on the basis of contract and licenses due to the quality parameters of the products it produces. This achievement is a testament to Tabaterra's continued commitment to high quality and manufacturing standards.

About the company:

"Tabaterra" JSC was registered as a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park on November 17, 2017, and, in addition to its own products, produces various international tobacco products under the license of companies such as Japan Tobacco International, British American Tobacco, and Imperial Tobacco Group.

JTI is an international tobacco company operating in over 130 countries. The company is focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of tobacco products. The headquarters of the company is located in Geneva, Switzerland. JTI owns famous brands like Sobranie, Winston, Camel, LD, Logic, and Ploom.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz