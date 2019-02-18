By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Reconstruction of overhead power lines between Azerbaijan and Georgia is being completed.

Azerenergy JSC, in accordance with the Rehabilitation Plan, is working on a comprehensive reconstruction and restoration of significant high voltage power lines, Trend reports on February 18.

Part of the work on high voltage power lines has been completed, most of the work is still ongoing.

Simultaneously, the project on the reconstruction of an overhead power line of international importance Agstafa-Gardabani with a voltage of 330 kilovolts, which will pass between Azerbaijan and Georgia, is proceeding at an accelerated pace.

After personnel reforms in September last year, work was completed on the reconstruction of the third overhead power line Imishli with a voltage of 330 kilovolts, on the first and second power lines “Zabrat” with a voltage of 220 kilovolts, on the second power line Goychay with voltage of 110 kilovolts, on the first and second line of Kimyachylar, on the first, second, third and fourth lines of the 8th kilometer and on the first line of Ahmadli power lines.

In addition, work on the construction of a 220-kilovolt overhead power line between the Janub power station and the Khirdalan substation is being completed.

Work on the construction and reconstruction of the third, sixth overhead power lines of Masalli (220 kilovolts), on the third line of Sabirabad (100 kilovolts), on the first, second line of Lankaran, on the third line of Surakhani, on the second line of Mashtaga, on the third line of Kurdamir, on the third line of Yevlakh and on the Yalama line.

Recall that the number of works carried out within the framework of the Rehabilitation Plan is aimed at eliminating the crisis that arose in the electric power system on July 3 last year. Three weeks ago, the repair and restoration of the engines at the modular power plants of Sangachal, Khachmaz, Shahdag, Baku, Astara and Sheki was launched.

Over the past 15 years, dozens of new power plants have been commissioned in Azerbaijan. Over the past 15 years, new power plants with a capacity of 2500 megawatts have been built. Currently, energy potential of Azerbaijan is 6400 megawatts., 2,500 megawatts of this were created over the past 15 years. In all regions of country - in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Shirvan, Astara, Khachmaz, Sheki, Guba regions - new power plants were built.

