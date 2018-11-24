By Narmina Mammadova

The rich climate of subtropics, the riotous diversity of flora and the high quality of local bees - these are the favorable natural conditions of Azerbaijan, which contributed to the maintenance of the centuries-old tradition of beekeeping in Transcaucasia.

During the excavation in the Azokh Cave, where one of the most ancient settlements of the primitive man was discovered, a bowl with the bee depicted on it was found, which once again proves that beekeeping has deep roots in Azerbaijan.

An apiary organized in Mughan at the Caucasian silkworm station in 1889 became the center of rational beekeeping for the entire Transcaucasia.

From 1990 to 1999, beekeeping in the country decreased by 45 percent. There were many reasons for that. Most apiaries were destroyed in the area of military operations.

Currently, the Azerbaijani government does all its best to contribute to the rehabilitation and further development of beekeeping by creating favorable conditions for beekeepers.

The Ministry of Agriculture will provide subsidies to Azerbaijani beekeepers by the end of this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev told report.az.

Thanks to stimulating measures, the number of bee colonies in the country is projected to double, he said.

"At present, there are 250,000-300,000 bee colonies in Azerbaijan. We expect that this figure will reach 500,000-600,000," said the deputy minister.

Speaking about beekeepers dissatisfaction with the increase in prices for labels, Guliyev noted that private companies sell them for 1.8 manats, and payment is made through the bank, which led to their appreciation.

The labels that beekeepers previously bought for 1 manat now cost 3 manats.

In accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated March 5, 2018, in order to stimulate the development of beekeeping in the country, support small businesses and provide employment in rural areas to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping, a subsidy worth 10 manats per year for each bee family (beehive) will be paid during five years, including this year as well.

The main task nowadays is to increase the production of honey and export it through participation of local beekeepers in international markets under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

In 2017, Azerbaijan produced 3,000 tons of honey.

There are about 600 species of honey plants in Azerbaijan, of which almost 200, as a source of nectar and pollen, create even greater natural opportunities for the expansion of beekeeping.

