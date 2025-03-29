Azerbaijan construction industry booms, yet glass production decline raises concerns

29 March 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's construction materials industry has witnessed notable growth in the early months of 2025, though challenges persist, particularly in the glass production sector. During the first two months of this year, the country produced 1.5 million square meters of construction glass, a crucial component in the booming construction sector. However, this figure represents a 13% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, with a reduction of 228,200 square meters in output.

