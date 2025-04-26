Napoleon Bonaparte’s personal sword to be auctioned for 1st time

26 April 2025 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

A sword belonging to French Emperor Napoleon I (1769–1821), which he kept throughout his reign, will be put up for auction for the first time.

Azernews reports, the announcement was made by the Drouot auction house.

The sword has been preserved by Napoleon’s descendants since 1815 and is now being offered to collectors and history enthusiasts alike.

Experts estimate its value between €700,000 and €1 million. The auction is scheduled to take place on May 22.