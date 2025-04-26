Napoleon Bonaparte’s personal sword to be auctioned for 1st time
A sword belonging to French Emperor Napoleon I (1769–1821), which he kept throughout his reign, will be put up for auction for the first time.
Azernews reports, the announcement was made by the Drouot auction house.
The sword has been preserved by Napoleon’s descendants since 1815 and is now being offered to collectors and history enthusiasts alike.
Experts estimate its value between €700,000 and €1 million. The auction is scheduled to take place on May 22.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!