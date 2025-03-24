New generation of fighter jets appear in USA

24 March 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has two prototypes of the sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighters, developed by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, respectively, Azernews reports.

According to reports, these prototypes have already undergone flight tests over the past five years. Serial production could begin before the end of Donald Trump's presidency.

The NGAD program is a family of systems that includes a sixth-generation manned fighter jet, a combat support drone, new weapons such as the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, and potentially other classified systems.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States has been developing the sixth-generation F-47 fighter for several years, which he claimed has no analogues in the world.

He emphasized that the aircraft is unique in terms of speed, maneuverability, and armament, stating that nothing like it has ever existed in the history of aviation. Trump confirmed that the contract for the fighter's development was awarded to Boeing, with an estimated value of $20 billion.

Trump also stated that the fighter is equipped with stealth technology and can achieve speeds exceeding Mach 2 (2,448 km/h). The fighter will also be capable of operating alongside drones.

Trump assured that serial production of the aircraft would begin during his presidency, within the "next couple of years."

The NGAD program represents a significant leap forward in military aviation, with the potential to redefine air combat in the coming decades. While details about the F-47 are still scarce, the inclusion of advanced technologies like stealth capabilities, supersonic speeds, and drone integration could make the aircraft a formidable force multiplier for the U.S. military. The program also reflects a broader trend in military modernization, where rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and next-generation weaponry are shaping the future of warfare. Moreover, the secrecy surrounding the project, coupled with the potential geopolitical implications, suggests that the U.S. intends to maintain a clear technological edge over potential adversaries in the long term.