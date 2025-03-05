Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

5 March 2025 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Last year, the number of US citizens applying for British citizenship reached a record high, Azernews reports.

The publication notes that this trend began after the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

In 2024, more than 6,100 US citizens applied for British citizenship, compared to less than 5,000 the previous year. The last quarter saw the highest number of applications, with over 1,700 individuals applying.

This surge in applications can be seen as part of a broader trend of increasing interest in securing dual nationality, possibly driven by political and social uncertainty in the United States. Many Americans may be seeking the option of a second passport for reasons such as greater mobility, access to healthcare, or the desire to live and work in the European Union post-Brexit.

The UK government has seen a significant rise in applications from countries other than the US, with many individuals from EU member states, especially those impacted by Brexit, also seeking British citizenship to retain access to the EU's single market and other benefits. This trend highlights the evolving nature of global migration patterns, as more people look to safeguard their rights and opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world.