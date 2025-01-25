Elite bunker for 625 people built in Washington

25 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the event of a global catastrophe, an elite 625-seat bunker for the world's wealthiest individuals will be constructed next to the White House in Washington, D.C, Azernews reports.

Each seat in the bunker will cost a staggering $20 million.

According to reports, the luxurious "doomsday" shelter, equipped with high-end amenities like elite pools and artificial intelligence-driven medical equipment, is set to open in 2026. The American company SAFE has unveiled plans to build this opulent bunker in Virginia. With an estimated cost of $300 million, the facility will accommodate 625 of the richest people on Earth in the event of a global disaster.

Despite its location near the White House, the developers insist that this is purely a "coincidence" and that it has no connection to international tensions or the potential threat of a third world war.

It is reported that the residents of this so-called "Nest" bunker will have access to ample food supplies and leisure activities, including bowling and rock climbing, ensuring their comfort during any extended period underground.

The idea of elite bunkers has become increasingly popular among the ultra-wealthy, especially in the face of rising global uncertainties, including climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical tensions. This particular project is part of a growing trend of "luxury survivalism," where the super-rich invest in state-of-the-art shelters equipped with everything from fine dining to high-tech security systems, ensuring their survival while the rest of the world faces disaster.

With global security concerns rising, including the ongoing geopolitical strains between major powers, the concept of a fortified "escape" for the richest citizens is not only about survival but also about preserving the lifestyle and influence of the elite. Critics argue that such projects represent the growing divide between the world's rich and poor, with the ultra-wealthy securing their own safety while leaving the rest of the population vulnerable.