Inhabitants of Earth will be able to see parade of six planets

27 August 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Six planets and a satellite of the Earth form a conditional parade of planets on the morning of August 28, lined up on one side of the Sun in a sector of about 160 degrees, Azernews reports.

Some of them will be visible the day before, so it is better to conduct surveillance from 21:00 Baku time on August 27.

All the planets, except Venus, will be located in the firmament of the Earth on one side of the Sun and will be visible at the same time. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will appear in the eastern part of the sky, while Neptune and Saturn will appear in the southwest.

"In clear weather, all the planets except Neptune and Uranus can be observed with the naked eye. However, Mercury will be quite difficult to find - its visibility is less than an hour, it is located very low on the horizon and is lost in bright sunlight. To see Neptune and Uranus, you will need a telescope or powerful binoculars," the Moscow Planetarium noted.

The planets will be in a sector of about 160 degrees - too large to confidently call the phenomenon a parade of planets, but allowing it to be attributed to conventional parades.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz