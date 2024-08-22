Countries with largest gold reserves in world are known

22 August 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The International Gold Council has updated information on the gold reserves of the countries of the world, Azernews reports.

The reserves of the leading countries in terms of gold reserves have not undergone significant changes over the past year. In terms of gold reserves in banks, the United States is in first place with 8,133 tons.

The reserves of Germany, which occupies the second place, amount to 3,352 tons. In addition, Italy is in third place (2,452 tons), France is in fourth (2,437 tons), and Russia is in fifth (2,336 tons).

The Asian giant China ranks sixth with reserves of 2,264 tons. During the year, the country increased its reserves by 2 tons.

---

