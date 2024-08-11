Turkish forces neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq

11 August 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

The successful neutralization of four PKK terrorists by the Turkish Armed Forces during the "Panja-Kilid" operation underscores Turkiye's ongoing commitment to combating terrorist threats in northern Iraq, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the information of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye.

This operation reflects the country's strategic efforts to maintain regional security and counter terrorism effectively.

