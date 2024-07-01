Germany increases electricity production from renewable energy sources

1 July 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Germany, a new record has been set for the production of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES) – wind, sunlight and biomass, with record figures being achieved for the second time in half a year, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the article "Germany: 58% of electricity is produced from renewable sources", published by the German edition Deutsche Welle (DW).

In the first half of this year, the share of electricity production from renewable energy sources amounted to 58 percent, the publication reports, citing estimates by the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research of the Federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg (ZSW) and the Federal Association of Energy and Water Supply Enterprises (BDEW), published on July 1 by the dpa agency.

In the first half of 2023, this figure was 52 percent. The total volume of electricity consumption in the country amounted to 261 billion kWh, which is 0.3 percent less year-on-year.

Electricity generated from renewable energy sources in the first six months of 2024 covered more than half of the country's monthly needs, BDEW noted. Of the 58 percent of electricity produced from renewable energy sources, 24 percent was generated from wind energy, 14 percent from photovoltaic systems, nine percent from biomass, five from offshore wind energy and one percent from household waste.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz