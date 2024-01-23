Iran Air passengers facing risk as sanctions ban airplane to refuel

23 January 2024 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Iran Air airplanes do not refuel in any country. They have to carry fuel on board, which increases the weight of the aircraft and puts additional strain on the aircraft structure, Azernews reports.

On January 21, in particular, as a result of a transfer on a Tehran-London flight, landing difficulties arose. Such sanctions create risks for people's lives and safety.

It should be noted that Iran Air is the national airline of Iran and is headquartered at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

As of 2023, it operates scheduled services to 72 destinations in Asia and Europe. Iran Air's main bases are Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport, both serving Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Domestically, Iran Air is commonly known as Homa, which is the name of a mythical Persian phoenix or griffin, and also the acronym of Iran National Airlines in the Persian language. The airline's cargo division, Iran Air Cargo, operates scheduled services internationally using one cargo aircraft.

