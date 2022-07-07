Rockets from Afghanistan fall on the territory of Uzbekistan

7 July 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On 5 July 2022, at around 4:20 pm in the border area of Uzbekistan, the fall of five rockets, presumably flown from the territory of Afghanistan, was noted. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

“It should be noted that no explosions occurred when the shells fell, as a result of which there were no human casualties and no destruction. Minor damage was caused to four private houses in the mahalla "Majnuntol" in Termez, the fifth projectile was found on the football field. The discovered shells were neutralized by a sapper unit,” the report says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that at present, the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, together with the Afghan side, are implementing the necessary measures to establish the causes of this incident.

