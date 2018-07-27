By Kamila Aliyeva

Natural gas, fruit and vegetable products and cotton yarns were included in the top three exported products of Uzbekistan in the first half of 2018.

Uzbekistan exported about $ 1.14 billion of natural gas in January-June 2018, according to the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The volume of exports of fruit and vegetable products amounted to $ 463.2 million in the reporting period and cotton yarn - $ 381.04 million.

The top 20 exported products of Uzbekistan include polyethylene ($ 219.5 million), finished textile products ($ 216.8 million), cotton fiber ($ 166.08 million), cathode copper ($ 147.6 million), electricity ($ 105.98 million), natural uranium ($ 98.92 million) and black metal rolling (90.37 million).

Russia, China and Kazakhstan became the main trading partners of Uzbekistan in the first half of 2018.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Trade, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia in January-June of 2018 amounted to $ 2.83 billion, which makes 16 percent of the total commodity turnover of Uzbekistan.

China took the second place. The trade turnover between the countries in the mentioned period amounted to $ 2.81 billion, which is 15.9 percent of the Central Asian nation’s total commodity turnover.

The share of Kazakhstan in the total commodity turnover of Uzbekistan was 8.1 percent. The total volume of trade between the countries was $ 1.43 billion.

The five largest trade partners of Uzbekistan in January-July 2018 also included Turkey ($ 940 million and share in the total commodity turnover of Uzbekistan - 5.3 percent) and South Korea ($ 762.4 million and 4.3 percent).

