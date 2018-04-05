By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has canceled duties and excises for the import of tractors and trucks for the transportation of vegetables and fruits until January 1, 2021, Sputnik Uzbekistan news agency reported.

The import of wheeled tractors for semi-trailers, tractors with gross weight of up to 20 tons, as well as trailers and semi-trailers is exempt from import duties and excises, according to the document.

Presently, the aggregate amount of excises and duties on the import of these types of vehicles to Uzbekistan is up to 70 percent of their customs value. The document defines measures to expand production, storage, processing and export of fruit and vegetable products.

Mirziyoyev also decreed to create fruit and vegetable clusters in 2018 and to involve all Uzbek districts specializing in growing fruit and vegetable products in the cluster form of the organization of agricultural production starting from 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz