By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of Uzbekistan, will perform additional flights to Dubai from Feb.19 to March 23, 2018 due to increased passenger demand.

Additional flights on the route Tashkent-Dubai-Tashkent will be carried out on Mondays and Fridays with comfortable Boeing 757 liners.

Presently , Uzbekistan Airways operates flights to Dubai three times a week: on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Traffic schedule (local time):

Monday:

HY 333 Tashkent - 08:20 'Dubai - 10:55'

HY 334 Dubai - 12:55 'Tashkent - 17:10'

Friday:

HY 333 Tashkent - 08:20 'Dubai - 10:55'

HY 334 Dubai - 13:00 'Tashkent - 17:15'

Uzbekistan Airways is wholly owned by the state and has 11 airports located on the territory of Uzbekistan, six of which are international. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

During the first half of 2017, the Uzbek company transported 1.227 million passengers, which provided an increase of 4.3 percent as compared to the same period of 2016.

The company’s aircraft implemented 11,180 flights in the period that is by 489 flights more than in the first half of 2016.

