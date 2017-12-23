By Trend

Addressing a meeting of the Upper and Lower Chambers of Uzbekistan’s parliament, the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the need to reform the National Security Service.

The meeting was broadcast live on the “Uzbekistan 24” TV channel and lasted for four hours.

“Currently, the National Security Service bodies operate on the basis of a provision approved by the country’s government 26 years ago. The inviolability of this provision for a quarter of a century and the assessment of any problem as a threat to national security led to an unjustified expansion of this agency’s powers,” said the Uzbek president.

He said that unstable situations that arise in some regions of the world lead to intensification of migration processes, and they, in turn, to the spread of terrorism and extremism, and turning them into global problems.

In such a situation, the priority task of the state policy should be the preservation of peaceful life of the people of Uzbekistan, he added.

From this point of view and taking into account all the threats of the globalization era, it is time to reform the activities of the National Security Service bodies and adopt the law “On National Security Service”, added President Mirziyoyev.

