By Trend

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR brought Uzbekneftqaz together with British Petroleum (BP), Chairman of the Board of Uzbeknefteqaz JSC Bahodirjon Sidikov told Trend in an interview.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the First Dialogue of Energy Ministers of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Member Countries and the Central Asian Energy Investment Forum 2019 in Uzbekistan.

"There is very good and friendly relationship with SOCAR. They provide a lot of technical support for us," Sidikov stated, adding that SOCAR has very good experience as far as oil sector is concerned.

"We use their experience and recommendations on workover of our wells. We already have a joint venture with them between our design institutes. SOCAR is very important partner for us," he added.

On May 16, 2019 BP Exploration, SOCAR and Uzbenefteqaz signed an agreement in Uzbekistan on geological exploration in the Uzbek part of the Aral Sea, Samsk-Kosbulaksl and Baiterek investment blocks of the Ustyurt region.

The First Dialogue of Energy Ministers of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Member Countries and the Central Asian Energy Investment Forum 2019 are held in the capital of Uzbekistan (Tashkent) September 20-21.

The dialogue was organized by the Government of Uzbekistan jointly with the Asian Development Bank under the auspices of CAREC, partnerships from 11 countries and development partners working together to promote development through cooperation.

CAREC Program was created on the initiative of the Asian Development Bank in 2001.

The CAREC Program is a partnership of a number of countries and development partners working together to advance development through cooperation leading to accelerated economic growth and shared prosperity. Member countries include Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz