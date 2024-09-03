Baku hosts conference on illegal occupation of Mayotte Island by France within the Comoros Union

3 September 2024 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

On September 3, the Baku Initiative Group held an international conference on the topic of "The Illegal Occupation of Mayotte Island by France within the Comoros Union," Azernews reports.

The conference was attended by ambassadors who have served the Comoros Union at the UN, in South Africa, and other regions, as well as representatives from organizations such as the "Maore Committee," the "Third Way Collective (C3V)," the "Democratic Front," and the "Collective for the Defense of the Integrity and Sovereignty of the Comoros." Representatives from Mayotte Island, members of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, professors, experts, think tank representatives and media members also participated.

During the conference, extensive discussions were held regarding the numerous resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly concerning the occupation of Mayotte, France's non-compliance with these resolutions, and the illegal activities France has employed to avoid freeing Mayotte, which is recognized internationally as part of the Comoros Union. Detailed information was provided about the so-called "referendum" that led to Mayotte's incorporation into France, the harm inflicted on the Comorian people, and the consequences of French colonialism.

Representatives of the Comoros emphasized that France has used its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to deliberately localize the issue of Mayotte's occupation and prevent the matter from gaining attention at the level of international organizations, blocking all related initiatives. Since 1995, France has pressured other states at the UN to avoid adopting resolutions on the occupation of Mayotte and has refused to implement previously adopted documents.

As part of the conference, a flash mob was organized to express full support for the territorial integrity of the Comoros Union.

At the end of the event, a Final Declaration was adopted by the participants. Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Maori Committee and the Baku Initiative Group.

It should be noted that the main goal of the Maori Committee is to return Mayotte to the Comoros Union.

