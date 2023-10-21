France is pursuing colonial policy

21 October 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

"France is pursuing a colonial policy under the cover of human rights," says David Wanabo, a member of the New Caledonia delegation and Deputy Secretary General of the Caledonian Union Party, during a meeting with a group of MPs on 21 October, Azernews reports.

France is pursuing colonial policies under the guise of human rights. The people of New Caledonia are fighting with conviction to get rid of French colonial oppression. We will achieve our wish.

"Thanking the Republic of Azerbaijan for its support," the representative said New Caledonia wants to be independent like Azerbaijan. This is their highest wish.

On 20 October, Baku hosted an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice", organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

It was attended by representatives of 14 countries and regions, including the overseas territories of France and Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on 6 July 2023 in Baku by the participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the struggle for the freedom of peoples in different regions of the world still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

---

