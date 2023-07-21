Azerbaijani President addresses Global Media Forum in Shusha [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

21 July 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

A Global Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" has kicked off, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the Forum.

x x x

A Global Media Forum “New Media in Fourth Industrial Revolution Era” held, at the direction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Press brought together 150 participants from 49 countries including state news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international and media organizations. Moreover, the Forum is attended by 60 local media heads and representatives.

The Forum is scheduled to discuss critical issues of global importance in the media and information-communication fields. World’s illustrious media leaders, experts will deliberate about new tools of journalism and communications in the digital era, digital transformation, media management and sustainable media business models, consumer trends and media literacy in the new media, methods of fighting disinformation and fake news, safety of journalists and other matters.

The Non-Aligned Movement Media Platform initiative will also be put forward by the Forum.

It is the first time that the city of Shusha has brought together heads of world’s leading media, journalist organizations, media and communication experts and renowned journalists.

---

