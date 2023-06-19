Azerbaijan's top diplomat pays visit to UK

19 June 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

On June 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business trip to the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to participate in the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and the UK and the Ukraine Restoration Conference, as well.

As part of the visit, the minister is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with a number of high-level officials and speeches at think tanks.

